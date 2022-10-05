Paul's Car Wash
Peoria woman previously accused of killing her cousin back in jail

Brianna Zerth arrested a third time. Booked into jail for damaging property and fighting in...
Brianna Zerth arrested a third time. Booked into jail for damaging property and fighting in public.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers arrested a Peoria woman previously accused of killing her cousin, but this time for criminal damage and disorderly conduct on Tuesday.

On May 4, 29-year-old Brianna Zerth was in jail for allegedly killing her cousin, Peter McKenna Jr., but was later released when the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Peoria police citing lack of sufficient evidence against Zerth. Police say this is the third time Zerth has been arrested in six months. However, officers didn’t say what led up to her arrest.

“The County Attorney’s Office received a submittal from the Peoria Police Department on Brianna Zerth for an incident that occurred on May 4. The submitted charges were second-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors reviewed the evidence and referred the case back to law enforcement for additional information. Our office has had regular contact with the next of kin in this case, and we acknowledge the criminal justice system can be frustrating. We will make a decision on this case upon receiving the additional information requested.”

Maricopa County Attorney's Officer Spokesperson

One former prosecutor said this is not uncommon. “When a prosecutor makes a charging decision the criteria is the reasonable likelihood of conviction,” said Mel McDonald.

In June, Zerth was arrested and charged with an attempt to commit aggravated assault after reportedly trying to run someone over with a car. McKenna Jr.’s dad said at the time it was more reason to put her behind bars. “I want justice for my son; I am angry, frustrated,” said Peter McKenna.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

