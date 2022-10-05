Parts of U.S. 60 to close in Tempe for next few weeks

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is working on “final repairs” to the water main that broke last May right near McClintock. The water main had a hole in it which flooded the U.S. 60. Crews had to stop the water before ripping up and repaving the roadway.

Now, city crews are back at McClintock and the 60 to work on cutting out an old pipe piece and replacing it with a new one. Cars can still drive in both directions on the 60, but two ramps will be closed for the next few weeks. You can find the info below.

Tempe lane closure map (Arizona's Family)

Road closure details:

Beginning Oct. 2, the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock Drive will both be closed until approximately Oct. 28.

One eastbound lane on U.S. 60 from McClintock Drive to Loop 101 will be closed only on Oct. 2 to allow crews to set up barricades and protect the worksite. The lane will reopen on Oct. 3 before morning rush hour.

Some lanes of McClintock Drive near U.S. 60 have been closed since the incident for repair work. As of today, all vehicle lanes are open. However, northbound McClintock Drive lanes may have intermittent restrictions during the final pipe testing anticipated to occur Oct. 19-28.

City of Tempe Public Information Officer Kris Baxter-Ging says these repairs were expected. In May, they focused on reopening the highway as quickly as possible. City engineers had to come up with a final restoration plan and order the parts. “Hopeful we can get this done before Oct. 28, but wanted to give us enough time to not have to go back and do it again.”

To read more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.