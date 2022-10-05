Lawsuit alleges Maricopa County election officials favor Democrat poll workers over GOP

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed a lawsuit against the Maricopa County election officials, claiming they favored Democrats when hiring poll workers for the August primary.

In a statement to far-right media organization Breitbart, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward said that the county left them no choice, citing a lack of transparency. On Sept. 9, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County, asking why there were fewer Republican poll workers, citing an Arizona law that requires officials to hire an equal number of workers from both parties. The lawsuit alleges there were 857 Democrat poll workers versus 712 Republicans at Maricopa County voting centers.

The letter also stated that at least 11 voting centers had no Republican election inspectors. The RNC reportedly asked for records from Maricopa County, asking for documentation that shows the county tried to hire Republican poll workers at the 11 locations. They also asked for any proof that shows Maricopa County tried to find GOP replacement workers. The lawsuit says besides one email, Maricopa County has not provided any records in response to the requests.

The lawsuit seems odd to some of those named in it. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer issued a joint statement saying,

“The idea that a Republican Recorder and four Republican board members would try to keep Republicans out of elections is absurd. We contact everyone on the lists the parties provide us. Maricopa County’s temporary election worker hiring practices ensure bipartisan representation throughout the election process and follow requirements established in state law and the Elections Procedures Manual. Notably, the RNC’s lawsuit doesn’t allege any violation of election laws or procedures; it’s sound and fury about a public records request that was made a mere three business days ago. This is a political stunt.”

You can read the lawsuit below.

