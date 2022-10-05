Kelly pulls slightly ahead; Arizona governor race in dead-heat in CBS News poll

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is pulling ahead of Republican candidate Blake Masters in a recently released CBS News poll.

Election Day is getting closer and all eyes are on Arizona. (CBS News)

There’s a strong majority of people supporting him as well, specifically 50% of those polled by CBS News & YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, who say they’re going to vote for Kelly because they like him. CBS News reports that he is “the most personally liked of the four statewide candidates.” Kelly leads with women, Hispanic, and younger voters, while Masters is upheld by older, White, and evangelical voters.

Also helping Kelly’s campaign is his support for legal abortions. Among voters who prioritize the women’s right to a healthcare issue, Kelly is significantly ahead of Masters, coming in at around 73%. That’s a 47% lead over Masters’ ranking on the subject. Since abortion is virtually banned in Arizona after a recent law was passed, CBS reports that many voters would have abortion be legal in any case or, at minimum, in most cases in Arizona.

About half of Republican-identifying voters reported that they would not penalize a woman for having an abortion but would see the doctors that provide them be served criminal penalties. According to Politifact, Masters opposes abortion “even in the case of rape and incest,” as based on a political ad and Masters supported the bill introduced to the Senate by South Carolinian Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that intended to ban all abortions after 15 weeks.

With regard to immigration, Masters pulls ahead of Kelly by 31%. Overall, poll participants indicated that they believed that Masters would be more likely to support tighter border control restrictions than Kelly, and many of them believe that immigration has made their neighborhoods worse. The overwhelming majority of Democratic voters said that entering the U.S. through the border should be easier than the current restrictions in place.

Hobb & Lake deadlocked among voters

Hobbs and Lake are basically split 50/50 among Arizona voters (CBS News)

With regard to the governor’s race, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari Lake are neck and neck in the polls, coming in right at 49% among voters for both candidates. Both Hobbs and Masters appear to be perceived as “extreme” by a majority of voters, with Masters sitting at 55% and Lake at 51%.

