Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say

The operation has gotten nearly 1,200 guns off Phoenix streets, officials said.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego agreed. “This result is a trend we must build upon,” she said in a statement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said they’ll extend their help with the program so ATF agents will stay with Phoenix police.

