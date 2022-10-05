Driver shortage forces Peoria school district to cancel some bus routes

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Starting Oct. 17, Peoria Unified School District is canceling alternative bus routes for its second quarter, citing a bus driver shortage.

School officials claim that the cancellations won’t be permanent and that they’re hopeful that there will be more individuals applying to be drivers in the coming months. If you’re interested in applying for your CDL license and submitting an application to the school, click here.

The district sent a letter to parents, teachers, and staff of the school that the current bus schedule will be altered for the rest of the semester to accommodate for drivers who will be out in the upcoming weeks. Starting Monday, Oct. 17, the six buses that have been suspended since August will be returning to their normal routes, and the following are alternate bus routes that will be canceled starting the same day. District officials also said that the reinstated routes and route cancellations will not be impacting those students with special education needs.

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES REINSTATED ON MONDAY, OCT. 17

Cactus High School - Bus 61, Bus 72

Cheyenne Elementary School - Bus 115

Country Meadows Elementary School - Bus 115

Coyote Hills Elementary School - Bus 74

Foothills Elementary School - Bus 72

Ironwood High School - Bus 127

Marshall Ranch Elementary School - Bus 72

Paseo Verde Elementary School - Bus 61

Peoria High School - Bus 115

Santa Fe Elementary School - Bus 127

Sun Valley Elementary School - Bus 74, Bus 127

Sunrise Mountain Elementary School - Bus 68, Bus 74

Sunset Heights Elementary School - Bus 61, Bus 68

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES CANCELLED MONDAY, OCT. 17

Apache Elementary School - Bus 111

Centennial High School - Bus 119, Bus 130

Country Meadows Elementary School - Bus 119

Coyote Hills Elementary School - Bus 28

Desert Harbor Elementary School - Bus 130

Desert Valley Elementary School - Bus 129

Frontier Elementary School - Bus 70, Bus 119, Bus 128

Ira A. Murphy Elementary School - Bus 129

Ironwood High School - Bus 129

Lake Pleasant Elementary School - Bus 254, Bus 261

Liberty High School - Bus 30, Bus 77, Bus 128, Bus 254, Bus 260, Bus 261

Parkridge Elementary School - Bus 28, Bus 77

Paseo Verde Elementary School - Bus 130

Peoria High School - Bus 126

Pioneer Elementary School - Bus 126

Raymond S. Kellis High School - Bus 28, Bus 111

Sky View Elementary School - Bus 126

Sun Valley Elementary School - Bus 111

Sunrise Mountain High School - Bus 65, Bus 70, Bus 120

Sunset Heights Elementary School - Bus 65, Bus 120

Vistancia Elementary School - Bus 30, Bus 77, Bus 260

Zuni Hills Elementary School - Bus 70, Bus 128, Bus 261

District officials said that for the time being, they will be evaluating their hiring process, increasing bus driver applicant advertising, as well as reforming the Transportation Department employee group to see how they can adjust their hiring efficiency. There are multiple spots available for the district’s November training class. If you are interested by don’t have a CDL, there will be on-site training staff able to assist you with the process.

District parents and guardians are encouraged to download the Edulog Parent Portal app so they can get up-to-the-minute updates on bus announcements, information, time and location information for your child’s bus ride to school.

