Cool-down and rain on the horizon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry day is expected in the Valley today with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s and warming to 95 degrees this afternoon. That’s about two degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.

Storm chances continue today mainly across Eastern Arizona. A dry, northerly flow is dropping morning temperatures and cutting down storm chances across other parts of the state. Flagstaff is experiencing their coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the 30s.

An area of low pressure will move from New Mexico to the Gulf of California over the next few days. That will put Arizona under the influence of an easterly flow and import moisture into the state. That moisture will increase our rain chances state wide from Thursday through the weekend and even into Monday. Temperatures will also drop slightly, with low 90s and possibly even upper 80s for weekend highs.

