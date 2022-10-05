Chance of evening showers for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 70s, and Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high of 96 degrees. Plenty of sunshine during the day, but later this evening, some model runs are showing a chance of rain showers. Some of these storms could produce pockets of heavy rain and strong winds. So it’s probably a good idea to anchor down the Halloween decorations this evening.

We are even seeing cooler temperatures up north as well. The low in Flagstaff dropped to 31.9 degrees. The National Weather Service tweeted that out on Wednesday, so it’s time to cover up those tender plants.

Another area of low pressure will form southeast of us starting on Friday and give us an increasing chance of showers and storms over the weekend. The good news is we will also cool things down in the upper 80s to lower 90s here in the Valley. This low will kind of linger and cause a slight chance of rain through Tuesday. We are loving our start to the fall season this year.

