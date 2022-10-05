Breast Cancer Awareness Month: what’s the warning signs, risks, and more

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and recent research shows that fewer women than ever before are dying from the cancer.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be vigilant, however, as early detection is key to your longevity and general health. Dr. Tara Ostrom visited Good Morning Arizona to talk about risk factors, warning signs, prevention measures, and more. “Breast cancer is a very treatable cancer, and mammograms and breast awareness help with early detection. Most women can have breast-conserving surgery, some can take a pill for about 5 years that will seek out cancer cells in the body and kill those cells.”

“Some risk factors and things you can do to reduce breast cancer risk is exercising regularly, keeping a healthy diet, limiting alcohol use, and what medications you’re taking that can increase your risk,” Dr. Ostrom said. “Make sure that you’re seeing your doctor once a year for a wellness check-up and talk about your breast cancer risk.”

By way of checking your breasts for lumps, she said to look for any rashes, skin infections, breast pain, or nipple discharge to ensure your wellness. For those who have undergone plastic surgery with regard to breasts and breast augmentation, Dr. Ostrom said, “You can still get a mammogram with an implant, there are just techniques to still do the mammograms even with implants. It’s recommended for women between the ages of 50 and 74 to get mammograms every one to two years.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down, Dr. Ostrom said that many women are getting back into checking on their physical health. “We’re just starting to see women get back to regular screenings. We’re finding that some people haven’t had one in maybe three years because they’ve lost track of time,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.