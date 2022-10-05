Boyfriend takes the stand, describes victim’s last day in Phoenix Canal Killer case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joseph Krakowiecki and Angela Brosso spent Sunday, Nov. 8, 1992, doing and preparing to do the things they enjoyed most. The young couple picked up their mountain bikes from a bike shop, where they were being serviced. Brosso went on a bike ride in the evening while Krakowiecki baked a cake. The next day would be Brosso’s 22nd birthday, but she never made it back from the bike ride.

Police and prosecutors believe Brosso crossed paths with Bryan Patrick Miller that night. They allege that Miller stabbed her multiple times with a knife or other sharp object and sexually assaulted and decapitated her.

“I expected her to be home by eight,” said Krakowiecki from the witness stand on Tuesday morning. He said the couple watched the television show, In Living Color, every Sunday night. So it was odd for Brosso not to make it home to their apartment by the time the show started.

Krakowiecki was facing Miller, sitting about 30 feet away at the defense table. But Krakowiecki did not appear to make eye contact with Miller. “Where is she? I was concerned where she was,” said Krakowiecki, while describing what was going through his mind as he searched for Brosso that night. Finally, after three attempts to find her on the bike trail, he called police.

Krakowiecki said it was not uncommon for Brosso to take bike rides in the early evening. On the morning of Nov. 9, Phoenix police found Brosso’s body. Krakowiecki said by the time police informed him, he had already seen video of the crime scene on television.

