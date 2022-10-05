Paul's Car Wash
Bandstand swings its way into the Phoenix Theater Company

Bandstand is bringing new choreography to the stage, brand new actors and musicians, as well as many incredible instruments to the Valley.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new show is swinging, singing and dancing its way to the Phoenix Theatre Company!

Bandstand is bringing new choreography to the stage, brand new actors and musicians, as well as many incredible instruments to the Valley. Tickets start at $57 dollars, and the show will play on various dates and timeframes until Oct. 23 at the Mainstage theatre.

Without sharing too many spoilers, audiences will get the chance to meet World War Two veteran Donny Novitski who’s welcomed back to his quiet Ohio hometown to parades and all kinds of celebration. As his way of healing, Novitski forms a band with other veterans and they enter a national swing band competition. Audience members are advised that there will be use of strobe lighting and haze, gunfire, sounds of loud explosions, simulation of tinnitus ringing, cleaning of a firearm on stage, imagery and discussions of war and battle, PTSD, the Holocaust, and suicide.

Meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed to the theatre to talk about the upcoming show and what audiences can hope to expect from this incredible, heartwarming musical.

