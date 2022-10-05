Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona women cross state lines to receive abortion services

Some clinics in neighboring states are seeing a surge in demand for abortion services following a judge’s recent ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a near-total
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some clinics in neighboring states are seeing a surge in demand for abortion services following a judge’s recent ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a near-total abortion ban.

“We’ve definitely seen an increasing trend of women from Arizona coming to Nevada to seek an abortion,” Dr. Paul Isaacson, an Arizona OB-GYN, said. The doctor is also a co-owner of a clinic in Nevada, a state where abortion is legal. “We’ve gone from rarely seeing an Arizona patient to you know, 2 or 3 on one day and maybe 9 or 10 on another day,” he said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Arizona clinic creates workaround for abortion pill ban

Since the Pima County judge’s ruling came down on September 23rd, Dr. Isaacson says at least 40-50 Arizona women have visited his Nevada clinic for abortion services. “I think that most of them are expressing relief, that they found somewhere to go because they were just really very frightened. You know that they just wouldn’t have an option available,” the doctor said.

TRENDING: Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized

His practice, Birth Control Care Center, is about a 4.5 hour drive from the Phoenix area. “Some things that I’ve seen in the press that have said Arizona women are seeking abortions in California and New Mexico, but in fact, Nevada is really the closest option for most women in central and northern Arizona,” he said.

While some Arizonans are strongly against the state’s near-total abortion ban, others have been fighting for years to make this happen. “In Arizona, we have almost 50 pregnancy centers that stand ready to help women. No woman needs to go through pregnancy alone, the pregnancy centers are there to help a woman meet to meet all of a woman’s need during a pregnancy so I look forward to a state where the sanctity of human life is valued and women are taken care of,” Cathi Herrod with the Center for Arizona Policy, said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CBS News poll on Arizona Senate race released
Abortion law impact in Arizona: women crossing borders for abortion
A pick-up truck slammed into an SUV in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning, DPS says.
Wrong-way driver killed on Loop 101 in north Phoenix, troopers say
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations