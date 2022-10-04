Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Valley company donates thousands of bottles of water

One Valley company called Kovach is donating thousands of bottles of water by distributing them...
One Valley company called Kovach is donating thousands of bottles of water by distributing them through Chandler Police Department.(Chandler Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Access to fresh water is something many of us take for granted, but many unhoused people don’t have the access to water that they need.

One Valley company called Kovach is donating thousands of bottles of water by distributing them through Chandler Police Department. Chandler PD posted on their social media platforms, “We would like to thank Kovach for the water donation. In the past two years, they have donated over 14,000 bottles of water to us.”

Kovach is one of the nation’s largest integrated designers and creators of building enclosures. Because of their donations, police officers will be able to hand out water bottles to those in need. If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our Good Morning, Arizona segment here! Don’t forget photos and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“I dunno, I just like to help people, it just makes me happy to make other people happy,” he...
Sports fan gets to hang with soccer pros
The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity,...
Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix
AZ Hugs for the Houseless program in Phoenix
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus nurses and parents read to babies in the NICU for the Babies with Books...
Glendale hospital teaches importance of reading to newborns with Babies with Books