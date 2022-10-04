Valley company donates thousands of bottles of water

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Access to fresh water is something many of us take for granted, but many unhoused people don’t have the access to water that they need.

One Valley company called Kovach is donating thousands of bottles of water by distributing them through Chandler Police Department. Chandler PD posted on their social media platforms, “We would like to thank Kovach for the water donation. In the past two years, they have donated over 14,000 bottles of water to us.”

Kovach is one of the nation's largest integrated designers and creators of building enclosures. Because of their donations, police officers will be able to hand out water bottles to those in need.

