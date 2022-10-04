Stormy start to week: What’s next?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a wild day of weather on Monday, Tuesday is off to a much quieter start. Look for morning temperatures in the 70s to warm to about 95 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies.

Storm chances continue today in the higher elevations of our state. Storms to the south and east of the Valley could push some gusty winds and blowing dust into parts of the Valley today, but a repeat of yesterday is unlikely. Monday brought at least one confirmed tornado in the high country, the first snow of the season on the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff and strong, damaging winds and blowing dust in the Valley.

Storm chances are likely to continue for the higher elevations through the rest of this week and into next week. Thanks to a weather disturbance that will form and center itself over the Gulf of California, rain chances will return to the Valley starting Thursday afternoon. As this area of low pressure wobbles around our region for a few days, rain chances continue for the Valley through the weekend as well.

Temperatures are likely to cool slightly by later this week. We’ll top out in the low 90s and even possibly the upper 80s by the weekend.

