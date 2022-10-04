Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment

The man was captured on surveillance video walking up to the woman's apartment and doing sexual...
The man was captured on surveillance video walking up to the woman's apartment and doing sexual acts.(Chandler Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.

TRENDING: Police: 1 student dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose at Queen Creek school

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his thirties, with short black hair and a goatee. If you have any information, contact Chandler police at (480) 782-4130 or (480) 782-4331. Anyone with information that leads to the man’s arrest may be eligible for a Silent Witness reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday's intense storms captured by viewers from all over Arizona.
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a body that was found in Bullhead city....
Deputies seek public’s help identifying man’s body found in Bullhead City wash
File photo of knife.
Man armed with knife shot by Cochise County deputies
AP Photo/Don Ryan
Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google over user data