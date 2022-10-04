Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his thirties, with short black hair and a goatee. If you have any information, contact Chandler police at (480) 782-4130 or (480) 782-4331. Anyone with information that leads to the man’s arrest may be eligible for a Silent Witness reward of up to $1,000.

