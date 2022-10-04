Man armed with knife shot by Cochise County deputies

WHETSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by Cochise County deputies while carrying a knife Tuesday morning, investigators said. Just after 11 a.m., deputies received a call about a man trespassing on property near Highway 90 and Camino De Mesa in Whetstone, roughly 47 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.

Deputies arrived at the scene, but the man had already left. However, police found a man that matched the suspect’s description in the area. Investigators say deputies tried to go near him but noticed he had a large knife. The man reportedly refused to listen to them, and a deputy shot him. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

This is the 29th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 80th in the state in 2022. The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

