Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man armed with knife shot by Cochise County deputies

File photo of knife.
File photo of knife.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHETSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by Cochise County deputies while carrying a knife Tuesday morning, investigators said. Just after 11 a.m., deputies received a call about a man trespassing on property near Highway 90 and Camino De Mesa in Whetstone, roughly 47 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.

Deputies arrived at the scene, but the man had already left. However, police found a man that matched the suspect’s description in the area. Investigators say deputies tried to go near him but noticed he had a large knife. The man reportedly refused to listen to them, and a deputy shot him. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

TRENDING: Arizona clinic creates workaround for abortion pill ban

This is the 29th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 80th in the state in 2022. The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday's intense storms captured by viewers from all over Arizona.
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a body that was found in Bullhead city....
Deputies seek public’s help identifying man’s body found in Bullhead City wash
The man was captured on surveillance video walking up to the woman's apartment and doing sexual...
Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment
AP Photo/Don Ryan
Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google over user data