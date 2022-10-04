Paul's Car Wash
LIVE: Maricopa County officials discuss upcoming election processes at new Elections Command Center

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County officials are holding a briefing at their new Elections Command Center to discuss the upcoming November elections.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer are among the county officials attending the news conference. Elections officials will discuss the Automatic Early Voting List (AEVL), voter roll maintenance, what the public can expect regarding this year’s ballots and much more. T

Early voting is just a few weeks away, and already multiple polls are showing the gubernatorial candidates to be approaching a tie amongst Arizonans. If you’re looking for information about how to get registered to vote, click here to learn more.

