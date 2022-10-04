GALLERY: Viewers share their photos and videos from Monday’s storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy winds, rain, and even hail surprised many Arizonans Monday afternoon, leaving many without power and storm damage to their neighborhoods and homes. In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit near Williams.

Several Arizona’s Family viewers safely captured videos and photos of the powerful storm that rolled through many communities. We’ve compiled a gallery of your submissions that you can view below or by clicking here.

