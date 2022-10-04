Paul's Car Wash
GALLERY: Viewers share their photos and videos from Monday’s storm

Monday's intense storms captured by viewers from all over Arizona.
Monday's intense storms captured by viewers from all over Arizona.(arizona's family / burst)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy winds, rain, and even hail surprised many Arizonans Monday afternoon, leaving many without power and storm damage to their neighborhoods and homes. In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit near Williams.

Several Arizona’s Family viewers safely captured videos and photos of the powerful storm that rolled through many communities. We’ve compiled a gallery of your submissions that you can view below or by clicking here.

RELATED COVERAGE: Many without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

The tornado knocked over trees and caused damage to homes in northern Arizona.
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
Strong winds knock over power lines, causing fires in Phoenix
Tornado damages homes north of Williams, Arizona
Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds