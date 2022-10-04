Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Four hospitalized after early morning crash in west Phoenix

Four people are in the hospital after a crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in northwest...
Four people are in the hospital after a crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in northwest Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are in the hospital after a crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers say one car was headed east on Thomas Road when it crashed into another car heading north on 35th Avenue. Three women were taken to the hospital from the vehicle headed north. They are in critical condition. One of the two men in the vehicle headed east was taken in stable condition.

The investigation is still underway, and no more details are available. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADOT is launching its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” contest this year!
ADOT launches new “Name-A-Snowplow” contest
Target Deal Days and Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will help you find deals that come close...
Consumer Reports: The best things to buy in October
With holiday shopping right around the corner, maybe you’re looking to upgrade your online...
Consumer Reports: Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+
A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news,...
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races