Four hospitalized after early morning crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are in the hospital after a crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers say one car was headed east on Thomas Road when it crashed into another car heading north on 35th Avenue. Three women were taken to the hospital from the vehicle headed north. They are in critical condition. One of the two men in the vehicle headed east was taken in stable condition.

The investigation is still underway, and no more details are available. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

