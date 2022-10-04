Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers.

AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.

What’s needed now are loving homes for these rabbits. Anyone interested in fostering the rabbits is invited to complete an online orientation form here. All Foster Heroes are provided with supplies and medical care for the animals.

The rabbits are currently in quarantine and will be ready for adoption once they are old enough to be spayed or neutered. Anyone who can’t foster but wants to help can donate “wabbitats” or rabbit habitats through AHS’ Amazon wishlist. There are also a variety of ways to donate to AHS that can be found on their website under the tab “Donate.”

Last year, AHS conducted more than 6,900 different animal cruelty investigations.

