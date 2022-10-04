Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home

The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale...
The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Glendale Police officers.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers.

AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.

The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale...
The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Glendale Police officers.(Arizona Humane Society)

What’s needed now are loving homes for these rabbits. Anyone interested in fostering the rabbits is invited to complete an online orientation form here. All Foster Heroes are provided with supplies and medical care for the animals.

The rabbits are currently in quarantine and will be ready for adoption once they are old enough to be spayed or neutered. Anyone who can’t foster but wants to help can donate “wabbitats” or rabbit habitats through AHS’ Amazon wishlist. There are also a variety of ways to donate to AHS that can be found on their website under the tab “Donate.”

Last year, AHS conducted more than 6,900 different animal cruelty investigations.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday's intense storms captured by viewers from all over Arizona.
GALLERY: Viewers share their photos and videos from Monday’s storm
AP Photo/Don Ryan
Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google over user data
FILE - Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a press conference at the...
Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel
Abortion in Arizona