Finally a bit of fall weather the rest of the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not really a standard fall weather pattern impacting Arizona, but a subtly complicated pattern. The weak upper-level low that aided in the thunderstorm developing on Monday still lingers in the state but has been left behind by its parent low, which is much stronger, that’s moving east through the northern tier of states. Still, that low will continue to instigate thunderstorms in eastern Arizona through today with a slight chance for storms in the mountains Wednesday.

Going forward this week for the Valley, the lock in the forecast seems to be moderating temperatures, especially for temps by the weekend. We’re looking at highs in the mid-90s through Friday with temps dropping into the low-90s by the weekend. Also, another small low-pressure system will form to the south of Arizona and try to fire up some storms Saturday and Sunday. In the Valley, the chances of measurable rain this weekend seem slight, but an isolated storm could pop up either late Saturday afternoon or Sunday afternoon. However, if you’re planning outdoor activities this weekend we don’t think any showers would be a huge rainmaker/event canceller.

The average high in Phoenix this time of year is 94 degrees with an average low of 71. Normally, we’ll get about a ½ inch of rain in October but seeing very little rain as we transition to a “winter” weather pattern is not unusual.

