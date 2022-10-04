Deputies seek public’s help identifying man’s body found in Bullhead City wash

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a dead man found in Bullhead City in August.

On Aug. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man riding his UTV called to report a dead body. Deputies responded to the area of Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive, near State Route 68 outside of Bullhead City, at around 1 p.m. and found a dead man in a wash. Deputies say the man wasn’t able to be identified, and he was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The victim is described as a White man between the age of 20-40 with light brown/red colored hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches, 230 pounds and wears size 13 shoes. Anyone with information or who can identify the man can contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.