Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time this month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 12 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s Joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain is bringing it back this month in honor of National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday's intense storms captured by viewers from all over Arizona.
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a body that was found in Bullhead city....
Deputies seek public’s help identifying man’s body found in Bullhead City wash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
File photo of knife.
Man armed with knife shot by Cochise County deputies