Champions of Magic tour stops by Good Morning, Arizona

On Oct. 6 & 7, the Orpheum Theatre is playing host to five world-class illusionists as they show off their magical abilities in the Champions of Magic show!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mind blowing magic and clever mind reading are just a few things you can expect to see during the Champions of Magic tour stop here in Phoenix. These icons of magic will be at the Orpheum Theater starting Thursday night!

Escape artist Fernando Velasco and mind reader Alex McAleer stopped by Good Morning, Arizona to show of their skills! McAleer said that mentalism is about the power of suggestion, getting into people’s heads using physical cues and more. Watch above to see McAleer show off his skills and read Olivia Fierro’s mind.

Learn more about the tour and the magicians here!

