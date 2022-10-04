ADOT launches new “Name-A-Snowplow” contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It might only be October, but ADOT is already prepping for winter and needs your help with a new contest.

If you’re good with words and can think of catchy names, this one is for you! ADOT is launching its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” contest. It’s calling on the public to name three snowplows in its 200 snowplow fleet. From now until October 13th, the agency will be collecting clever and creative names from the public.

After that, ADOT will review the names and choose 15 finalists. The public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite in late October, and the three top names will be announced sometime in November.

“Snowplows are giant, imposing pieces of equipment and we want the public to play a role in naming them so they can feel a stronger connection to the snowplow and the operator,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. If you can think of a good name, click here and you could win ADOT’s first-ever Name-A-Snowplow contest!

