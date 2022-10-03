Paul's Car Wash
Dust storm moving into north Phoenix from the west

A dust storm is moving into the Valley from the west on Monday afternoon.
A dust storm is moving into the Valley from the west on Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dust storm is moving from the west into parts of north Phoenix on Monday afternoon. Strong, gusty wind is moving into the Valley, including Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, south Phoenix and Avondale. Deer Valley residents saw wind gusts up to 62 miles per hour just around 4 p.m. Meanwhile, other West Valley cities like Surprise, Peoria and El Mirage saw wind around 30-35 miles per hour.

Dust was moving near the Loop 101 in north Phoenix. The National Weather Service is asking drivers to pull over, turn off your lights and wait for the storm to pass if you get stuck.

RELATED: Tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit near Williams, causing damage to homes in the Junipine Estates community.

