Warmer than normal October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Models show the possibility for isolated showers and storms to develop across the high country and eastern Arizona today. These will be short-lived but could create gusty conditions and moderate rainfall. Showers aren’t too likely in Phoenix today.

By the start of the work week, the low-pressure system to the north will slowly shift east and high pressure will build out to the west by Tuesday. For Monday afternoon though, there will be some instability in the atmosphere and will trigger scattered storms across the state by the evening. This could create some outflows that make it to Phoenix with gusty winds and the chance for storms to move through as well. For eastern and northern Arizona there is a better chance for Monday, but storm chances fall midweek. Temperatures will cool slightly down to the mid to lower the 90s by next weekend.

