Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes

7-day weather forecast for Sunday, Oct. 2
By Paul Horton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees.

Some intense storms are taking place in northern Arizona; strong winds and even tornado touched down this afternoon. A weather disturbance from the northwest will help develop more thunderstorms, and we may even see a few storms pass through the Valley. We could also see strong winds, blowing dust and pockets of heavy rainfall.

RELATED: Tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

We will get a break from storms Wednesday through Friday, with another chance of rain Saturday and Sunday as another disturbance moves into our state. This low will also cool things down this weekend with highs in the lower 90′s.

