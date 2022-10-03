Stormy start to the week in AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday will have mostly sunny with morning temperatures in the 70s warming to the upper 90s today in the Valley. There’s a decent chance of thunderstorms for parts of Arizona today.

A weather disturbance pushing by to our north will interact with moisture already present in Arizona’s atmosphere to bring an uptick in storm chances today state-wide. The best chance of storms will be in the high country, where flooding is also possible. A Flood Watch has been issued today for most of the northern portions of the state from 11am to 11pm.

In the Valley, look for a 20-30% chance for storms, mainly this afternoon and evening. Weather models are showing afternoon storms in the high country sending outflows south toward the deserts of the state later today. That will bring gusty winds and the potential for some blowing dust. It will also lead to the possibility of new storm development in the Valley this evening.

Storm chances decrease for the Valley the rest of this week after today but return by next weekend.

