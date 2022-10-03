‘Something told me to steal it,’ suspect allegedly tells officers after taking Phoenix police car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stole a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning told officers during his arrest that “something told him to steal it.”

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near 33rd Avenue when they noticed their patrol car was missing. They also found shattered glass on the ground where it had been parked. Officers gained access to video from a Ring camera showing a man wearing a green shirt getting into the car through the window and then driving down 34th Avenue.

While officers searched the area, they saw 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco get out of the patrol car and run into a backyard. He had pulled back into the neighborhood where the patrol car had been parked. During the investigation, Orozco told investigators he had seen on the news that officers were in the area and that he’d decided to ride his bike over to see what was happening. When he saw the parked patrol car, he said, “something told [me] to take the vehicle.” According to court documents, Orozco broke the window with a rock, crawled inside, and drove off. While driving, he told police he saw a rifle sitting between the driver’s seat and the center console.

He began driving toward his home in Glendale and stopped at an abandoned house to dump the rifle. He told the police that he planned to return home and sell the cruiser later. He told officers that he decided to return to the neighborhood because he likes to retrace his steps. He passed the scene and said he saw officers “just standing around.” When he passed by again, Orozco said he saw a patrol car following him and that he got scared. That was when he pulled over, got out of the car, and tried to hide in a backyard.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond on various charges, including theft of a means of transportation, 3rd 3rd-degree burglary, and attempted trafficking of stolen property.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.