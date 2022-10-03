Reba McEntire coming to Footprint Center; extends ‘Live In Concert’ tour after sold-out shows

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Award-winning vocalist and actress Reba McEntire is extending her Reba: Live In Concert tour after selling out multiple shows across the country.

McEntire will be playing 14 more concerts next year in the spring, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs, starting in Jacksonville, FL. Phoenix fans will be excited to know that she plans to stop at the Footprint Center on March 30, 2023!

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

General admission tickets go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m., with a special fan presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. that can be accessed by signing up for the email list here. Fans have to be registered by 9:59 MT on Monday, Oct. 3 to get the presale code by Tuesday morning. Also, any Citi cardmembers can also buy presale tickets starting Tuesday.

The fall leg of REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT will launch next week on Oct. 13, in Lafayette, LA. See below for the full list of 2023 tour dates! Click here for ticket sales.

2023 Dates:

March 9 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

March 11 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

March 18 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

March 23 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

March 24 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center**

March 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

March 30 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

March 31 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

April 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

April 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

April 14 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

