Police searching for suspect after young girl gets shot in south Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.

Rene Suarez witnessed the aftermath of the shooting when he brought his daughter to shoot hoops. “Kids were saying ‘duck’. I said this ‘wasn’t good’, I told my daughter to get back into the car,” said Suarez. Police have not determined what led to the shooting.

A woman who did not want to be identified said there is crime at the park at night. “A lot of these fights that are talked about happened at night so I think the environment at this park is completely different at night time,” said the woman.

Now, parents are praying the child makes a full recovery. “I pray for the family and you know the girl will be okay, being a father myself, that’s the last thing you want to see children being injured by guns,” said Suarez.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact Phoenix Police at 480-WITNESS.

