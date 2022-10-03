Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police.

On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.

The officer lost sight of the car but soon came upon a crash sight on Tatum Boulevard near Thunderbird Drive. One of the cars involved in the crash was the same BMW he had been following. According to court documents, a witness to the crash described the BMW driver as a Black man in his 20s with short locks that ran away from the crash scene and jumped a fence into a nearby backyard. The teen driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with a broken hip, and a passenger was taken to a nearby children’s hospital, where he is now intubated and diagnosed with a brain injury.

Around the same time as the crash, a homeowner in the area called 911 to report that someone was in his backyard. Officers soon found Ellis in the man’s backyard around 3:30 p.m. and arrested him. While officers were investigating the crash, a USPS worker called 911 to report that they found a handgun on the road near 50th Street. Surveillance video revealed that Ellis had dumped the gun while trying to flee police officers.

A witness told police they saw Ellis’s car pass without stopping at an intersection and crash into another vehicle on Tatum Boulevard. According to court documents, Ellis told investigators that he knew the officer was trying to stop him in the school zone, that he drove through the schoolyard, and was involved in the crash. He would not admit to dumping the handgun out of the car window. Investigators also learned he is on parole in Texas for a burglary conviction and had a ticket to fly home to Houston on Saturday.

Ellis is being held on a $100,000 bond and could face various charges, including unlawful flight from law enforcement, misconduct involving weapons, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving an accident that caused death or injury, and criminal damage or defacement.

