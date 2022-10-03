Phoenix gas prices on the rise again despite national average

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix gas prices are back up again, rising to 67 cents per gallon this week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of Phoenix’s 1,094 gas stations, prices are 93.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago. The national average, however, has gone down by 2.9 cents, resting at $4.86 per gallon. Arizona’s lowest overall gas price was $3.15 per gallon with the highest at $6.09 per gallon. Around this time last year, Phoenicians were paying approximately $3.21 per gallon at the pump.

Las Vegas residents are seeing prices around $5.33 per gallon, with Tucson residents paying around $3.39 per gallon. “With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket.”

DeHaan said he believes that prices may go a bit higher before cooling again. He said that if OPEC cuts oil production in the future, that could force prices up even higher.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.