Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a man is arrested after a hit and run crash in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

When Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 43rd Ave. and Indian School Road around 2 a.m., officers found a man with serious injuries. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a gold-colored car heading southbound around 2 a.m., and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the car with significant front-end damage not far from the area, and the driver was soon found and arrested. Details on the victim and driver as well as what led up to the crash have not been released.

A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. (Arizona's Family)

The intersection is expected to remain closed for most of the morning commute. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates. If you were a witness to the accident, please call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.