Man dead after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. The man was tossed across the intersection, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Details on the victim or what led up to the crash have not been released, but police say they are still looking for the person who hit him.

At this time, investigators are looking for a gold-colored car but no suspect or suspect vehicle description has been released. The intersection is expected to remain closed for most of the morning commute. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

If you were a witness to the accident, please call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if you wish to remain anonymous.

