Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix

The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused.

Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”

The group partners with Arizona Jews for Justice and the ASU Project Humanities, and Davis walks the streets with volunteers to reach out to those in need, help them find resources, housing, and detox, as well as offers individuals food and water.

Perry said, “Austin has built multiple close relationships with these people and treats them like his family.” To learn more, volunteer with, or donate to AZ Hugs for the Houseless or to volunteer, click here. If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

