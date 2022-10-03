Loop 101 reopens near Glendale after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway in Glendale.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it happened around midnight on Monday morning near the 67th Avenue exit. Troopers say the motorcycle and the driver were already stopped in the middle of the road when someone hit the motorcycle driver and then took off. It’s not yet clear what the motorcycle and driver were doing at the time of the crash. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence with a motorcycle lying in the middle of the road.

The 101 freeway is closed in both directions at 67th Avenue as investigators work the scene. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.