Child hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is in the hospital after they were injured during a shooting that happened in south Phoenix Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. When officers arrived in the area and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to gather details and will provide updates as they become available.

