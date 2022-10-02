Suspect arrested, man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say that around 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez reportedly hit 41-year-old Daniel Callanta with his car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers were able to find and arrest him, thanks to a witness to the hit-and-run who followed Santivanez’s car from the scene.

Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

Callanta was taken from the scene to a local hospital where he later died. Santivanez’s vehicle sustained significant damage from the crash as pictured below.

The investigation is ongoing.

