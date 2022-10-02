New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3.

The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a way to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” and will impact about 80% of its customers. The city will also change the pick-up dates for five of the 13 bulk trash service “zones” in late November.

#𝙋𝙃𝙓 𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙠 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙨: We continue to experience significant delays with our bulk trash collection service.



Here's the adjusted 2022 pickup schedule: https://t.co/L2xoU2jhiO



We appreciate your patience as we work as fast as we can.@TalkingTrashPHX pic.twitter.com/xBJ5rEfWBs — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) October 1, 2022

For an updated map of the city’s trash service click/tap here.

