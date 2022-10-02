Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning.

At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to identify the victim and find out what led to the shooting. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MCSO deputies are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a party in Gila Bend...
Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend
Two dead after shooting at a party in Gila Bend
.
New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix
Police arrested Isaiah Orozco, 20, after he allegedly broke into a Phoenix police patrol car...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix