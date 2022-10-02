Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning.

At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to identify the victim and find out what led to the shooting. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

