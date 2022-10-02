Feed Arizona Children
Arizona Cardinals top the Carolina Panthers, 26-16

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Carolina Panthers 26-16.(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (3TV/CBS 5) - After struggling for 3 quarters, the Arizona Cardinals came alive and pulled off a big road win against the Carolina Panthers 26-16 on Sunday. The win ended the Panther’s winning streak of six straight against the Cardinals since 2013 when the Cardinals beat them in Arizona. The last time the Cardinals won on the road against the Panthers was 2002.

RELATED: J.J. Watt says he’s playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

The Reds Birds scored 23 unanswered points in the second half with key plays by the defense. J.J. Watt deflected a pass with 11 minutes left in the fourth that was intercepted. That set up an easy run for a touchdown for quarterback Kyler Murray, one of his 3 touchdowns on the day. The Cardinals then got the ball back and Murray hooked up with Marquise Brown for a 23-yard TD to put Arizona up 26-10 with 7:44 to play The Panthers tried to mount a comeback with late a touchdown but they missed the two-point conversion.

The Cardinals are now 2-2 on the season and host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

