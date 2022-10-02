Above average temperatures expected this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Temperatures this weekend will run slightly above average for this time of the year. There is a low-pressure system down to the south that is firing up some showers and thunderstorms across the state this evening. It will be mainly the mountain areas in northern and eastern Arizona seeing rain. The low will be pulled in through Arizona from the south by Monday and this gives us a better chance for showers in the valley Monday, but again better rain chances in the mountains. Next week temps will cool slightly to the mid-90s by Friday.

