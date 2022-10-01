Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend

Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon.
Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Officials say the suspects left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.

Detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what led to the shooting and find the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Play of the Night September 30, 2022
Play of the Night September 30, 2022
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones (5) looks to pass against Utah during the first half of...
No. 6 USC hosts Arizona St. with renewed focus after scare
Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street in Mesa after a box truck ended up in a canal...
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
A man has been arrested after smashing the window of a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix