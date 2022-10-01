Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Officials say the suspects left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.

Detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what led to the shooting and find the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

