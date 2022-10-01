Pilot makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A quick-thinking pilot made a daring emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a Bell 47 helicopter suddenly began malfunctioning mid-flight. The pilot had to think quickly to make an emergency landing in a neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Sirrine.

The pilot of a helicopter had to think quickly and made an emergency landing after the copter began suddenly malfunctioning mid-flight. (Sheree Hopper | Sherree Hopper)

The pilot was able to land safely and the copter had only minor damage. No one on the ground was injured. Mesa Fire Department officials and Mesa Police officers are securing the area until the helicopter can be removed safely.

