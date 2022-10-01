People in Phoenix swear less than any other major US city, study finds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although it may sound like a load of bull, apparently people in Phoenix don’t swear that much. A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21. Preply, a firm that provides online language training, polled 1,500 people from 30 major U.S. locations to determine who swears the most and the least. So what city swears the most? That would be Columbus, Ohio, where people swear an average of 36 times per day. Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida round out the top three.

The firm found Boston and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were tied for third for the least amount of swearing, at 14 cuss words per day. Western cities used profanity less than others. Surveyors also asked people at what age they used their first swear word. For most Americans, it was around age 11. But for people in San Jose, California, using profanity started at nine years old.

Swearing Habits

While 55% of Americans were most likely to swear at home, about a quarter of them swear the most while hanging out with friends. Just 7% swear the most while driving or at work. The survey found that 54% say they swear the most at themselves, and most people cuss when accidentally hurt themselves, have road rage, or receive bad news. For more on the survey, click/tap here.

