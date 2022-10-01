Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon’s large family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

On Friday, the actor and TV host announced the birth of his 10th child on social media.

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born on Sept. 23 after 48 hours of labor.

The infant weighed in at 10 pounds.

Cannon welcomed Rise’s birth with the baby’s mother, Brittany Bell. The baby is their third child together.

The two also share a 5-year-old son and a 20-month-old daughter.

Rise’s birth comes weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years
Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl
The pipeline burn scar torched thousands of acres of land around the Weatherford Trail in June.
Exclusive tour of Pipeline Burn Scar shows hope for Flagstaff flooding
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is one of several attorney generals suing the Biden...
Arizona AG Brnovich, other GOP states sue Biden administration over student debt forgiveness
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian