Man dies in single-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday...
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. about a crash near 44th Street and Thomas Road on Saturday. When they got to the scene, they found a man, identified as Jeromy Ellis. Police say he was driving a pickup truck in the area at a high rate of speed.

Ellis lost control of the truck, hit the median, rolled the truck and was ejected into the road, police say. He was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. No further details about what led up to the crash have been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

