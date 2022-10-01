Feed Arizona Children
Man arrested, teen boy hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix on Friday

A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday.(WGCL)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday.

A patrol officer who was nearby watched a car speed through a school zone around 3 p.m. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis, continued down the road and drove through a school yard. The officer lost sight of the car but soon found it near Tatum Drive and Thunderbird Road after it crashed into another car.

A teen boy that was driving the car Ellis crashed into was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. During their investigation, officers found a gun that had fallen from Ellis’s car around the time the officer had tried to stop him by the school zone.

Ellis was arrested in a neighborhood backyard shortly after officers found his car. There are no further details available at this time.

